Almost 14,500 rural households powered up since Alaf’s launch in 2018

BINTULU (Oct 31): The Additional Late Applicant Fund (Alaf) initiative, managed by the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication in collaboration with Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), has powered up nearly 14,500 households in rural Sarawak since its launch in 2018.

As part of the state government’s ‘Projek Rakyat’, the Alaf programme focuses on connecting newly-constructed houses in villages and longhouses to the existing distribution network.

By covering the costs of establishing new single-phase electrical connections and extending the existing grid to reach these new homes, this initiative seeks to reduce the financial burden on new homeowners.

The latest Alaf project was the 44-household Rumah Lampoh Dana at Jalan Bintulu-Tatau, located within the Jepak state constituency.

Deputy Minister II for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi officiated at the launch ceremony yesterday to mark the successful electrification of the households, which included 19 from Rumah Jungan Mitoh, 14 from Rumah Sam Sumbang an d also 16 individual residential units in the surrounding area where the residents could now enjoy 24-hour electricity.

Dr Abdul Rahman said for the Jepak constituency alone, the state government had spent RM7.29 million to electrify 397 homes to-date.

He said for the three longhouses and individual residences in the surrounding areas, the Alaf project involved an investment of RM442,700, covering the installation of low-tension lines, high tension lines, transformers and service lines.

Moreover, he said the state government had accelerated the delivery of rural electrification projects to ensure the provision of reliable and affordable electricity supply to the people and to support growth in the rural areas.

“Since Alaf was implemented in 2018, a total of RM230 million has been allocated for the fund, benefiting 20,713 households. Of these, 14,500 households have been powered up and are now grid-connected.

“Another 5,366 households are in various stages of implementation while 999 households are in the survey stage.

“The state government’s mission is to ensure that all Sarawakians have access to reliable electricity supply and we are almost fully electrified state-wide,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman added that Sarawak’s rural electricity coverage had increased from 56 per cent in 2009, to 97.9 per cent last year.

“An additional allocation of RM85 million has been requested to implement the Alaf project for another 5,115 households with a target for the completion of the project by the year 2025.”

According to him, Alaf applications are processed and implemented in phases, with the SEB going to subsequently engage consultants to conduct a survey and inspection for the eligibility of the listed applicants.

“The Sarawak government remains dedicated to providing reliable electricity supply to all its citizens and ensure that its initiatives reach more households, positively impacting the lives of people in Sarawak,” said Dr Abdul Rahman.