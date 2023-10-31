Army veterans in Katibas get together to set up NGO

SIBU (Oct 31): A total of 30 retired members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in Katibas state constituency held their first meeting to set up a non-governmental organisation (NGO) at a restaurant in Song Bazaar last weekend.

To be called Persatuan Prihatin Pesara Rakyat Katibas – or Prihation Katibas, in short – the association’s spokesperson Sai Malaka said the purpose was to bring up the current challenges greatly faced by retired soldiers, police personnel and local government employees, and also for the NGO to act as a bridge of communication to help manage the welfare and various problems often faced by senior citizens.

“The main objective of the association is to address the economic welfare of members as well as salaries and wages of veterans that do not commensurate with their skills and capabilities.

“It also plays a role in actively involving association members in matters of local economic development and opportunities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sai, who retired as a first-warrant officer, added that the proposed association would also act as a platform to strengthen the relationship between association members and local community leaders so as to make it easier for government assistance to reach the target groups.

“Our priority is to find and track down former ATM veterans, police and government employees so that they are equally involved in local community activities.

“We will also ensure that PPPRK members in the area are not left out from the flow of development and various assistances from the government from time to time,” he said.

Sai called upon and welcomed all ATM veterans, police retirees, government retirees and the community of Katibas to join this association to work together to fight for equal rights and welfare in the spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ (Together In Unity) .

“The progress and the backwardness of any area or district are based on the concerns and also attitude of the community in tackling problems.

“For this reason, a collective voice through associations such as Prihation Katibas is very necessary for government leaders and people’s representatives to get the right information to deal with the problems they face and solve them together,” he added.

During the meeting, seven members were given the task to register the NGO with the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

They are Jambai Naning as chairman, Michael Collin Ekeh as secretary, Richard Bansa as treasurer, Sai himself as information officer, Thomas Wak (welfare), Ensiriban Enteba (economy) and Philip Demong (culture).

Those veterans wishing to become members of the association can get more information by contacting the sponsoring secretary of the association, Michael Collin, via 019-775 5802.