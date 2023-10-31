Bomba: Man survives jump from Kuap Bridge, in the care of family members

KUCHING (Oct 31): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has reported that a man in his 30s survived a jump off the Kuap Bridge, Jalan Kuching-Samarahan Expressway here today.

According to a Bomba spokesperson, a report on the incident was received at 11.19am.

It said an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team from Kota Samarahan was deployed to the scene.

“Upon the EMRS’ arrival, the victim was no longer present at the scene.

“It was reported that the victim had been taken back by family members before the arrival of the fire department.

“Information about the victim could not be obtained. After ensuring the safety of the location, the EMRS returned to the station,” said the Bomba spokesperson.

Those requiring emotional support can contact Befrienders Kuching on 082-242800 between 6.30pm and 9.30pm daily or send an email to [email protected].

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides free and confidential emotional support services to those who are lonely, in distress, in despair, and having suicidal thoughts.