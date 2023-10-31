CM invites youths to work together to develop Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor invited all Sabah youths to work together to develop the State and ensure the success of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap.

Hajiji also asked the Sabah Youth Council (DBS) members who were elected to represent the 73 State Legislative Assembly (DUN) youth to continue supporting him and friends to bring Sabah towards further growth and prosperity.

He said he will ensure the government under his leadership will continue to do what’s best for the State and the people.

“All of us together are responsible for Sabah, this beloved homeland. This State will not grow in real meaning if there are still citizens who are left behind in the development implemented,” he said at the closing of the DBS conference first term first meeting at Dewan Bangkuasi DUN Sabah on Tuesday.

The inaugural DBS conference was held from Oct 30 to 31 and participated by 79 DBS members including six elected DUN youth. Several proposals were debated by the youth council members to address various issues that are based on the interest of the people in Sabah, especially youths.

Hajiji said he had received the proposals debated by the DBS members and the State Government appreciates all the critical views, suggestions and thoughtful ideas.

“I am aware of the various concerns that have been raised by the DBS members during the debate. Among them are the development of external basic urban infrastructure, Sabah entrepreneurial development ecosystem, State constitutional amendment related to the selection of appointed assemblyman among youths that were raised among DBS members, legislation issues, security, integrity and international, job opportunities, Sabah Youth Hub that focuses on youth development and leadership and other proposals,” he said.

“The State Government will examine in detail the proposals that have become a priority and the need to raise them to the Sabah State Legislative Assembly sitting or discuss at the Sabah State Cabinet level,” he said.

According to Hajiji, the State Government also views seriously the challenges facing youths today, especially the quality of life post Covid-19 that involves all citizens of Sabah.

He is hopeful that with the existence of the Youth Council, the younger generation can be aided to master various knowledge, know and understand their rights as voters and mandate holders in determining the future state and nation leaderships, as well as ensure youths are given full attention and know their responsibilities on the state’s and nation’s future development.

He added that the responsibilities shouldered by the DBS members for the 2023-2024 session were heavy and challenging for the sake of creating leaders among the younger generation who are skilled, capable, educated and have the vision to contribute to the development of the state, in particular and the country in general.

According to him, the establishment of DBS was a manifestation and idea of the Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and a collaboration product between the Sabah Youth Council and the Sabah Youth and Sports Department.

“This is in line with the role and functions of Sabah KBS to implement leadership programmes under the Sabah Youth Leadership Incubator programme (IKEBS) which is a platform for youths to acquire training and guidance to increase self potential as competent and capable youths to ensure the success of the SMJ roadmap that was introduced by the present government,” he said.