CM: Sabahans’ participation not enough

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the State Government wants 30 percent local participation by Sabahan companies and contractors in Petronas contracts or services.

“Right now, we have only 11 percent. That is not enough,” he said.

“We want to groom our contractors, our companies, to be involved in Petronas contracts and services,” he said to reporters after closing the DBS conference first term first meeting at Dewan Bangkuasi DUN Sabah on Tuesday.

He added that Petronas had agreed to this, and that it was up to the State.

When asked if Sabahan companies and contractors have the standard required, Hajiji said some of the contractors and companies were not up to that standard.

“But they can partner, join venture with Semenanjung or Sarawak and in a few years they can become experienced. That is what we want. Otherwise, we will be left behind,” he said.