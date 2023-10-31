Don’t miss funding opportunities from Tekun Nasional, Bumi entrepreneurs told

BINTULU (Oct 31): Eligible Bumiputera entrepreneurs here are urged not to miss the opportunity to get funding from the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) to develop their businesses.

According to Tekun Nasional head Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, they have made it easy for those doing business to have no obstacles in terms of finances.

“If you have something to ask, just go to the Tekun Nasional Bintulu office and meet the officer-in-charge Abang Iskandar Abang Abdillah,” he said when met at the road safety awareness and Tekun Nasional entrepreneurship briefing programme at BDA Community Hall in Kampung Warisan Jepak here on Tuesday.

Abdullah said Tekun Nasional is an entrepreneur development institution with roles to provide simple and quick financing facilities to Bumiputeras.

According to him, Tekun Nasional entered Bintulu in 2001 and to date, about 2,800 members have benefitted from the funding.

“The purpose of Tekun Nasional’s establishment is to help Bumiputeras ensure they will not be marginalised in the current economic developments,” he said.

It was first established as Yayasan Tekun in 1994, under the initiative of then-Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. In 1998, it was changed to Tekun Nasional in an effort to expand its coverage throughout Malaysia.

Earlier during the programme, participants were briefed about Tekun Nasional financing products as well as road safety awareness.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah officiated the closing ceremony.

Also present were Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Sarawak JPJ director Norizan Jili, Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi, Bintulu district officer Muhammad Dino Amid, heads of department and community leaders.