Dr Rundi: Low urban, semi-urban rabies vaccination rate leaves Sarawak struggling to reach 70 pct coverage

KUCHING (Oct 31): The rabies vaccination rate for dogs remains low in Sarawak’s urban and semi-urban areas, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development Minister lamented that this is why the state is still struggling to achieve an overall 70 per cent vaccination coverage.

As such, he stressed it is necessary to reevaluate protocols and consider redeploying personnel from the Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET) to intensify efforts in semi-urban areas and further emphasised the importance of active participation from local councils to achieve the target.

“Once this is accomplished, we will be on track to achieve the 70 per cent vaccination rate by 2025,” Dr Rundi told a press conference after officiating at the Rabies in Borneo (RIB) 2023 conference here today.

He added dog owners must vaccinate their pet dogs and play their part in achieving this.

Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) state director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said based on the mass vaccination programme, only about 50 per cent of dog owners returned for second booster shots, while around 60 per cent of pet dogs have had first booster shots.

“From that figure, we know that we have to work harder to achieve the 70 per cent.

“Still, there are not many dogs vaccinated outside the immune belt areas,” Dr Adrian said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rundi commended IBET’s efforts in vaccinating dogs from Lundu to Lawas, covering a span of more than 1,002km.

He said the team had successfully vaccinated 36,900 out of 40,000 dogs identified in the immune belt areas.

“They (IBET) have done quite a tremendous job – more than 89 per cent of the dogs identified in the area have been vaccinated by them,” he added.

He said IBET was set up to ensure movement of dogs is controlled and to prevent transboundary transmission of rabies.

Once the vaccination of dogs is completed, he said the next step would be to monitor and control strays as well as pets, particularly through licensing.