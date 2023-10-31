Dr Sim: Govt dedicated to ensuring all S’wakians have equal access to healthcare services

KUCHING (Oct 31): Sarawak government is dedicated to ensuring that every Sarawakian, whether urban or rural, has equal access to healthcare services, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim pointed out the upcoming construction of Sarawak Cancer Centre and the ongoing improvement of all health infrastructure not only contribute to healthcare building but also to nation-building in Sarawak.

“As we are poised to have an ageing population, the importance of palliative care services and training for healthcare personnel cannot be understated.

“Our pledge to provide and promote palliative care services in Sarawak is unwavering, as is our determination to regain health autonomy and integrate our approach to improve health infrastructure for the benefit of Sarawakians,” he said at the opening of 54th Asia-Pacific Academic Consortium for Public Health (APACPH) Conference today.

His text of speech was read by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang who represented him at the event.

The Conference themed “Transcending the New Normal: Strengthening Public Health Through Education, Research, and Collaboration” saw the participation of over 400 people from 28 countries, including renowned public health practitioners, policymakers, and academicians.

According to Dr Sim, Sarawak government aims to position the state as a healthcare service hub, by enhancing the entire healthcare ecosystem from research and manufacturing in Samarahan to clinical services across the state.

He cited the Sarawak Heart Centre, the Infectious Disease Centre, and the Biodiversity Centre as foundational to this vision.

“Our recent achievement of conducting Malaysia’s first First-in-Human clinical trial signifies our growing capabilities in biomedical research, a critical step in developing new treatments.

“Our aspirations don’t end here. The development of the Sarawak Cancer Centre and the investment in the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre are testaments to our commitment to healthcare infrastructure,” he said.

He added there have also been fruitful discussions and potential collaborations with internationally renowned institutions like Imperial College London and the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute.

“These partnerships aim to bring together the best minds and resources to foster innovation and address the myriad challenges in public health,” he enthused.

Meanwhile, several persons were honoured with the Excellence in Leadership Medallion Awards and the APACPH Medal of Merit Award to recognise their outstanding contributions to public health.

They comprised Dr Sim, who is acknowledged for his dedication to improving public health in Sarawak and his commitment to healthcare infrastructure.

Other recipients include former Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah for his tireless efforts in advancing healthcare, both nationally and internationally, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, and former Sarawak Health director Prof Dato Dr Jamilah Hashim for her significant impact on public health practice and education, particularly in Sarawak.