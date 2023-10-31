Empowering BM should not come at expense of English language, says walikota

KAPIT (Oct 31): Efforts by the federal government to empower Bahasa Malaysia (BM) should not come at the expense of the English language, says Kapit District Council walikota Lating Minggang.

He said the recent call by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for government departments to not entertain letters written in a language other than BM was not in line with Sarawak’s policy and its quest to become a developed state by 2030.

“It’s rather sad that even after 60 years of nationhood, the use of English is still a controversial issue in the country. This is despite the English language having had an enormous impact on our cultural evolution, critical-thinking skills, and ability to deal with clients on an international level.

“Those who continue to deny the importance of English proficiency ought to just look at the number of unemployed graduates who find it hard to secure jobs in this extremely competitive and globalised labour market,” he said in a statement.

Lating, who was formerly Petronas marketing manager in the Philippines prior to his retirement and appointment as council chairman, said being proficient in English was a pre-requisite in the private sector, especially involving multinationals.

“At times, there are many vacancies in multinational companies, but Malaysian graduates are let down by their inability to communicate in English.

“In some ways, this might be one of the end results of empowering one language at the expense of another,” he said.