ESSCom to release list of 13 suspects wanted for militant activities

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) will release the latest list of 13 individuals wanted by security authorities, believed to be linked to militant activities, said its commander Datuk Victor Sanjos.

Declining to comment on when the list will be released, he said that a study is underway and both Bukit Aman Special Branch and ESSCom play a role in monitoring the movements of those on the list.

He believed that most of the individuals listed were now outside the Eastern Sabah Safety Zone (ESS Zone).

“We want to make sure that none (of those on the list) cross the border into the ESS Zone area. If we don’t take quick action, they can threaten security and order in the ESS Zone.

“Other individuals (who are on the wanted list) have been taken into action, either by us or from the security forces in the Philippines,” he told Bernama.

On Jan 27 last year, ESSCom released a list of 20 foreign nationals, wanted by the authorities for being involved in a case of kidnapping for ransom in the waters of the ESS Zone.

Commenting further, Victor said that ESSCom had also successfully detained five suspects, believed to be linked to militant activities, in several operations in Sabah this year.

He said that all the suspects were arrested in accordance with the law of the country; however, further information related to the arrest could not be disclosed because it was still under investigation and intelligence by the authorities.

“Although ESSCom is under control, we will increase enforcement and operations. We will also strengthen intelligence, both from within and outside the country,” he said.

He emphasised that the record of zero kidnappings from January 2020 until now proves that the security forces in the ESSZone have succeeded in curbing the threat of militants and cross-border crime.

Victor said that it was due to cooperation in the exchange of intelligence information and integrated and consistent prevention operations carried out by ESSCOM. The frequency of operations by the Philippine authorities also crippled militant networks and kidnapping for ransom.

He added that ESSCom also views it seriously if there is an attempt to recruit local citizens to support any ideology related to militants, as well as threats that any militant or terrorist group wants to create, especially in the east coast area.

However, Victor said that, so far, the authorities have not detected any movement in that direction following the previous arrest of stooges, which taught the local residents not to conspire or get involved in criminal activities.

“The most important thing is information obtained, either from abroad or within the country. We also ask for the cooperation of the ESS Zone community if there are sightings or information (on suspicious individuals), to alert us so that action can be taken,” he said. – Bernama