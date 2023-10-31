Every sector of Sabah’s society to receive fair, equitable benefits – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): The State Government is committed to ensuring that every sector of Sabah’s society receives fair and equitable benefits.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said educational institutions play an important role in shaping knowledgeable human capital for the development of Sabah.

“Additionally, religious organizations also play a vital role in fostering moral values and tolerance among the diverse communities in Sabah,” he said before presenting the state government’s financial aid to schools and non-Islamic religious organisations in the west coast south zone of Sabah.

The event was held at the Dewan Bangkuasi Utama, Menara Kinabalu.

Masidi in his speech also stressed the importance of the state government’s policy of justice and equality in providing aid regardless of ethnicity or religion.

“I hope this aid can ease the burden on schools and religious organizations in their infrastructure development and improvement,” added Masidi.

He also announced that applications for financial aid for the year 2024 will be open from January 2 to March 31, 2024, and called on the private sector to support this initiative.

In Tuesday’s aid presentation, Masidi handed over a financial aid of RM21.6 million from the State

Government to identified schools and non-Islamic religious organizations in the west coast south of Sabah.

Of the total, RM7.77 million was allocated to 129 schools, RM10.92 million to 531 churches, RM2.63 million to 51 temples, and RM270,000 to four Hindu temples.

This aid distribution was the first for the South West Coastal Zone, which covers areas such as Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan.

It will be followed by five more sessions for other zones, including the west coast north, Upper Interior, Lower Interior, East Coast (Sandakan) and East Coast (Tawau).

In 2023, the state government allocated RM54.05 million, with RM23.00 million for schools and RM31.5 million for non-Islamic religious organizations.

A total of 1,810 grants were provided, divided among 346 schools and 1,464 non-Islamic religious organizations.