Export of power from S’wak to Singapore raised at leaders’ retreat

KUCHING (Oct 31): The proposed sale of electricity produced by Sarawak’s dams to Singapore was among matters discussed at a bilateral meeting between Malaysia and the island republic yesterday, the Sarawak Premier’s Office said.

In a statement, it said the installation of the submarine cable was expected to supply green energy with a capacity of up to 1,000 MW of power and that it would be provided by Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) via its major hydroelectric dams.

“Discussions are being held between Sarawak through SEB and Singapore authorities on the proposed transborder channelling of up to 1,000 MW of renewable power from Sarawak’s hydro dams to Singapore involving 700km of sea cables and lying 70 per cent under Indonesian territorial waters,” the statement said.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had met the Malaysian delegation led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Singapore as part of the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Annual Leaders’ Retreat.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was in the Malaysian delegation.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, leaders from both nations expressed their desire to collaborate on the sharing of low-carbon and renewable energy technologies, carbon capture and storage, and carbon credits.

“In this regard, both leaders noted the ongoing discussions for Singapore to import renewable energy from Sarawak in which the Federal Government of Malaysia will give its assistance in accelerating the process,” the statement said.

Besides senior federal ministers and officers, Sarawak’s Minister for Utilities and Telecommunication, Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi; State State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Hipni were also in the Malaysian delegation.