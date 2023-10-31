Fatimah: Bintulu homeless transit centre to be completed by end of 2025

BINTULU (Oct 31): A Transit Centre for the Homeless (TTG) being built near the Sungai Sebiew Bridge here is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said that the Bintulu TTG is among the centres that have been established to help homeless people in state’s major towns.

“According to the plan, by the end of 2025, God willing, it will be ready for use,” she told reporters when met after accompanying Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Iskandar Turkee at a by-election campaign for the Jepak state seat, here last night.

She noted that homelessness is a significant social issue in the Jepak constituency, and the construction of the TTG here was planned by the ministry following rapid development in the area.

“Sarawak’s first TTG was established in Sibu in 2021 and has since successfully become a place to support several homeless individuals in starting a better life,” she said.

Fatimah, who is also the Women’s chief of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), a GPS component party, said that homelessness was one of the issues raised by the residents in the Jepak constituency.

Iskandar will be challenged by Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) candidate Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak’s (Aspirasi) candidate Chieng Lea Phing in the by-election, following the death of the incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip, on Sept 15..

According to Fatimah, her ministry will further enhance outreach programmes to disseminate information about the social assistance that are being provided.

“As a caring government for those in need, the emphasis is not only to advance our state but also to ensure there is inclusivity, so that no one is left behind in this state,” she added. – Bernama