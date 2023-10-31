Fatimah: GPS manifesto reflects needs of Jepak folk, govt to implement responsibly

BINTULU (Oct 31): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) manifesto for the Jepak by-election reflects the needs of the constituents, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) women’s chief, the GPS government knows the pulse of the people in Jepak constituency.

“When included in the manifesto it will be implemented by the government because our government is a responsible government,” said Fatimah in a report by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister was met during a walkabout programme with GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee at Bintulu night market yesterday.

Fatimah said government welfare assistance was among the requests made by the local community during a series of GPS campaign activities for the Jepak by-election.

She pointed out the request was mainly made by women to improve their source of income.

In this regard, she said community leaders play an important role in providing channels and reliable information about the procedures for applying for welfare assistance.

“We also ask the village chiefs to explain what kind of assistance is provided by the government under the Welfare Department.

“Like women, how to generate income through business, so this is not only a request here but in other places as well,” she said.

She added more women tend to be in the business field and they also require assistance in growing their businesses.

Among those present during the walkabout were Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming and Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is director of operations, launched the GPS manifesto for the Jepak by-election on Sunday.

The manifesto, ‘Ensuring Jepak’ s Stability, Progress and Prosperity’, focuses on 14 main thrusts.

Iskandar, who is former state director of the National Anti-Drug Agency, is contesting against Chieng Lea Phing from the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang.

The Jepak by-election on Nov 4 was necessitated by the passing of the seat’s six-term assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip last month.