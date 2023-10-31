Gerawat: Federal Constitution, MA63 state Sarawak’s right to use English as official language

MIRI (Oct 31): Sarawak has never given up the right to use English as an official language, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said this right is stated in the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He also pointed out that the privilege and practice are clearly manifested in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), which is the only august house in the country where English is still used in its proceedings.

“MA63 and the Federal Constitution have provisions allowing Sarawak the right to continue using English as an official language until and unless we decide to give up this right and privilege.

“Until today, we have not decided to give up this privilege and right,” he stressed when officiating at the presentation of ‘Poems from the Jungle Boy’ by Datuk Medan Abdullah and computers to schools in Miri Division.

Gerawat said this in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent call for government departments not to entertain correspondence sent to the government in a language other than Malay.

A former DUN deputy speaker, Gerawat said the state government is very pragmatic and sensible, recognising the importance of the English language as an enabler and asset for future generations.

He said Sarawak has spent millions of ringgit on training English language teachers and providing teaching materials in English for schools, while all three state-owned universities – Curtin University Malaysia in Miri, University of Technology Sarawak in Sibu, and Swinburne University of Technology in Kuching – all use English as their medium of instruction.

He added international schools set up by the state to cater to students from B40 families also use English as their medium of instruction and the United Kingdom’s Cambridge syllabus.

Gerawat opined the federal government’s decision to reject all correspondence in English is not a positive move.

“Such a policy can be perceived as a hindrance and disincentive for foreign investors, which is also a key economic driver for our nation. PMX (Anwar) has spent a lot of time and effort overseas to get foreign investments into our country but his new policy against entertaining correspondence in English is contrary to our economic agenda,” he said.

Meanwhile, oil and gas-related companies Wehaya Sdn Bhd, Neopetro Sdn Bhd, and JVC Mega Sdn Bhd donated the book ‘Poems from the Jungle Boy’ and computers to SMK Bario, SMK Marudi, SK St Columba, and Kolej Tun Datuk Tuanku Hj Bujang under a joint corporate social responsibility programme.

Wehaya managing director Wat Unchard said a good command of written and verbal English is the rule of thumb for success in corporate and international business.

Medan, who has over 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, said a trail-blazing company from China has called one of his poems a reflection of corporate philosophy and approach, and hoped it would inspire Malaysians to be bold, inquisitive, and knowledgeable.

Among those present at the donation presentation ceremony were Rurum Kelabit Sarawak association president Datuk Dr Philip Raja, Sarawak Saban Association president Usat Bilong, Neopetro Sdn Bhd executive director Jacqueline Lukas, and JVC Mega Sdn Bhd managing director Jolly Tagung.