JPJ: Motorists’ compliance to traffic rules still low

JITRA (Oct 31): The awareness and compliance among motorists to traffic rules and regulations, involving commercial vehicles, is still low, said Road Transport Department (JPJ) Senior Enforcement Director Datuk Lokman Jamaan.

He said the department viewed the matter seriously and would not compromise with companies, owners and drivers of commercial vehicles, as well as other road users who continued to disregard traffic rules and regulations.

“Therefore, JPJ advises all road users to always comply with the stipulated traffic rules, as well as increase the safety level of their vehicles to ensure the road ecosystem is always safe for other road users,” he said.

He said this to reporters at a special operation on commercial vehicles at the Jitra Toll Plaza here, last night which also involved the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK)

Meanwhile, Lokman said the department had inspected a total of 321,263 vehicles, including commercial vehicles, under “Op Patuh Khas 2023” this month.

“A total of 73,296 notices were issued to companies, owners and drivers for various traffic offences,” he said.

According to him, out of 73,296 notices issued, 4,515 of them were for overloading, technical offences (19,905), no valid driver’s licence (11,813), no vocational licence (6,085), expired motor vehicle licence (9,947) and no insurance (6,626).

“JPJ also seized 705 vehicles, of which 16 were for excessive overloading,” he added. – Bernama