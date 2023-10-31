Judo starlet strikes again with Bakat gold

SIBU (Oct 31): Sarawak judokas delivered a gold and a bronze medal at the Sukan Bakat cum Junior Judo Championships in Terengganu last weekend.

Rising star Leng Ko Jia, who competed in the Under-14 age group, did not disappoint when she collected the gold medal.

This adds to her glittering collection of a silverat last year’s Selangor Junior Championships and three gold medals in Johor at the National Junior Championships this August.

Sarawak Judo Association (SJA) secretary Ngiam Sze Yuan reiterated his belief that the SMK Kuching high student has the potential to go far.

“Given her passion for the sport, she can be churned into a national athlete,” he said.

Another 14-year-old, debutant Clarisse Chelsea Jerim, also took to the podium in Terengganu with a bronze.

Two other young Sarawak talents Elisha Niel Dylan,15, and Michael Leano Jerim, 16, showed promise but both boys did not return with medals.

“Again, our girls rose to the occasion while the boys failed to deliver. There is still lots of learning and hard work for the boys to get involved in order to become a force to be reckoned,” Ngiam added.

The inaugural Sukan Batak is a talent development aimed at scouting potential athletes aged 13 to 17 for national duties.

The four youngsters are also in Sarawak’s long list for the 2024 Sukma.

“The final players are yet to be shortlisted and the current competition served as an exposure and training ground for them,” Ngiam revealed.