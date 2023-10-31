Kapit Division welcomes new Chinese Temenggong

KAPIT (Oct 31): Toh Tze Hua is now the new Chinese Temenggong for this division.

Previously a Pemanca, he is taking over following the death of Temenggong Yong Thu Fook in March this year.

With the appointment, Toh is now the sixth Chinese Temenggong in Kapit. Other previous paramount leaders are Temenggong Chua Syn Ming, Temenggong Lau Kah Kee, Temenggong Sng Chee Eng and Temenggong Tan Kian Hoo.

In addition, Lim Eng Hock and John Kho are named the new Pemanca and Penghulu, respectively, for the Chinese community in Song District.

Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi handed over the letters of appointment to the three local leaders during a simple ceremony at Song District Office recently.

Among those witnessing the event were Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, Ambrose Abong who is political secretary to the Works Minister, Deputy Kapit Resident Robert Liman, Song District officer Harry Bruce, Song District Office administrative officer Grace Anyie, Pemanca Wong Kie Ing, Penghulu Jenny Yu, Penghulu Sia Shui Poh, Penghulu Sng Che Hun, Penghulu Pasang Tubak, and Penghulu Taboh Saweng.

Toh, aged 68, received his primary education at SJKC Hin Hua in Song, and secondary education at SM Methodist Kapit. After leaving school, Toh worked with his father at the electrical, watch and radio repair shop.

In 1978, he joined the Song branch of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP). From 1986 to 1998, he served as councillor at Kapit District Council (KDC). He was appointed Pemanca for the Song Chinese community in 2019.

Toh and his wife Chan Chiew Teng have two sons and three daughters.

Lim, 66, is also a SUPP Song member. After finishing Form 5 at SM Ling Chu Ming in Sibu, he landed a job as a clerk at Rajang Wood, a logging company operating at Nanga Ga’at in Baleh, where he stayed for two years.

In 1982, a big fire struck Song Bazaar and destroyed a row of wooden shophouses. The incident had Lim resigning from Rajang Wood and returned to Song to help his father run the sundry and hardware shop.

Lim was also a KDC councillor from 2004 to 2014. He was appointed Kapitan in July 2014, and became a Penghulu in 2016, following the death of his predecessor Penghulu Chua San Cheah.

Today, he is the successful hardware and building materials supplier.

He and wife Ngu Sik Hie have two sons.

Khoo retired in 2016 as headmaster of SK Cardinal Vaughan, a mission school in Song, after having been in education for 38 years. Before SK Cardinal Voughan, he had served at SK Nanga Song and SK Nanga Nyimoh.

His wife Lim Chiew Ngo is the headmistress of SJKC Hin Hua, The couple has two sons and one daughter, as well as two grandchildren.

Khoo was appointed the local Chinese Kapitan in 2018.