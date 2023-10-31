Kuching teen who hurt dad with brick to know fate on Nov 30

KUCHING (Oct 31): A 15-year-old boy, who pleaded guilty to causing hurt to his father with a brick for not being able to buy a new mobile phone, will know his fate on Nov 30.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi set the date to hear the probation report of the boy, who was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries a jail term for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

Zubaidah also ordered the teen to be released on a bail of RM3,000 with one of his parents as surety.

The boy committed the offence against his 51-year-old father at their family’s house in Sungai Maong, Green Road here around 11am on Aug 6, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the boy had told his father that his mobile phone was lost and asked the latter to buy him a new one.

However, his father said he had no money to buy a new mobile phone for him.

Upon hearing his father’s response, the boy suddenly went into a rage and threw a red brick towards his father, causing swelling on the right side of his head.

Fearing for his safety, his father lodged a police report, and the boy was arrested at around 11.50pm on the same day.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin while the teen was unrepresented by legal counsel.