MRC Miri team reaches out to needy folks in Tudan

MIRI (Oct 31) The Health and Community Sub-Committee of Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri Chapter visited two poor families in Tudan last weekend.

It was run as a part of its outreach programme, focusing on educating poor families about the importance of good waste management, maintaining good hygiene and healthy food.

Head of the sub-committee Dr Uma Devi delivered a short talk on ‘Dangers of Plastics, Importance of Cleanliness and Healthy food’.

After the talk, stainless steel food containers were presented to the families, highlighting the danger of using plastic containers.

It was informed that the stainless steel containers were donated by anonymous donors.

There was also a briefing by an officer from Miri City Council (MCC), talking about the services provided by the council.

The families also received some food aid.