Padawan retailer loses RM200,000 to online stock investment scam

KUCHING (Oct 31): A retailer in his early 50s from Padawan was made RM200,000 poorer after falling victim to an online stock investment scam recently.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the victim, who became interested in a stock investment while browsing Facebook in early September 2023, had dealt with an unknown investment agent through the WhatsApp application.

“The suspect later added the victim’s phone number into the investment’s WhatsApp group.

“After that, the suspect explained to the victim on how to make an investment and the victim was asked to purchase stocks by making payments to the bank accounts provided by the suspect.

“The victim was promised a profit of 30 per cent on the investment made by the victim,” said Mohd Azman in a statement today.

Following that, Mohd Azman said the victim made a total of eight transactions, including online and over-the-counter bank transfers amounting to RM200,000 to four different company accounts from early September 2023 to mid-October 2023 for the investment.

“The victim only realised he was deceived when he did not receive any promised returns on his investment and the suspect also requested for additional payments from the victim,” he added.

Mohd Azman said the victim then lodged a police report for further investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which deals with cheating and dishonestly inducing a person.

This section provides a jail sentence of not less than one year and not more than ten years, or a fine, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, the police would like to advise the public to only make investments on platforms that are legitimate and registered with Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia.

The public is also advised to only seek financial advice from registered agents when dealing with any investments.