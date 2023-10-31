Poll finds most Mirians unfazed by potential surge in chicken prices

MIRI (Oct 31): While the rest of the country may be lamenting the soaring prices of chicken after subsidies and price control have been discontinued effective Nov 1, it seems consumers in Miri have gotten used to the ‘shock’ of inflation.

The Borneo Post visited some major supermarkets in the city here today and the quietness seems to be proof that the community has gradually grown immune to this.

A chicken seller at Tamu Muhibbah, who wished to remain unidentified, said the price of chicken has increased gradually recently.

“It’s not even an issue of affected or not, because this has happened long ago after the movement control order. Even if the price increases further, my customers will still come and buy chicken because they still need to eat.

“Actually, the economy has begun to stabilise after the pandemic but the price hike still remains. Everything is expensive now. I don’t think anyone is shocked anymore,” she said when asked how she felt about the discontinued subsidies.

When visiting two supermarket chains – Everwin and Boulevard – The Borneo Post was told by staff members there that they had not been informed of any price hike yet.

“Today was a quiet day, but we usually have more customers on weekend discount sales. Chicken is among the items that will be on sale. For now, we have yet to be told to adjust the price (of chicken),” said Boulevard Hypermarket executive Norhaida Sirat.

She revealed that in fact, they are having a discount sale today (Oct 31).

“Prices have increased a lot since early this year, so we have not noticed customers coming here for rush buying. I think Mirians have gotten used to this,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sin Liang Supermarket manager Kiew Tho Thong told The Borneo Post while he cannot say for sure whether the price of chicken will increase immediately, he will have to check with the supplier.

“We have fresh stock every day which is delivered by the supplier. They will let us know the daily price. If the wholesale price increase, we will have to impose a higher price and vice versa. So far, we have not decided yet whether to do that on Nov 1 – we will continue to observe the situation,” he said.

A consumer, Mak Choon Yong, said the price float for chicken means more expensive meals even at home.

“The contributing factor to inflation is the weak Ringgit. Regardless of any item, it will become expensive. For example, size AA eggs priced at RM12 per carton since the beginning of the movement control order are now priced between RM20-RM24 in Miri.

“I should say the price of eggs, among many things in Miri, are the highest in the country. Miri people suffer a lot from this crazy phenomenon,” she lamented.

She said that now that even chicken, which is supposed to be the cheaper protein among other options like fish, pork, beef and mutton, has become expensive, people are struggling even more to feed themselves and their families and it has become a challenge to have a cheap and balanced meal.

As for Theresa Ling, the operator of a ‘Just Eat’ eatery at Jalan Dagang here, the price of her chicken rice will be maintained for now.

“So far, I still and will maintain the price until a certain extent. I don’t want to burden my customers. I will observe the price first and decide later. It isn’t an easy decision, because once the price becomes more expensive, my customers might not come anymore,” she said.