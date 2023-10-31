Premier confirms Singapore to open Consulate-General mission in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 31): The Republic of Singapore will set up a Consulate-General mission in Kuching, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report today as saying the establishment of the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore here was agreed on during the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Annual Leaders’ Retreat at the island republic on Oct 30.

“This will directly enhance bilateral relations and boost the economy between Sarawak and Singapore, especially in the tourism sector and other sectors,” Abang Johari told a press conference after meeting International Hydropower Association (IHA) president Malcolm Turnbull in conjunction with the World Hydropower Congress (WHC) 2023 in Bali today.

“I also discussed with the Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke in Singapore (during the retreat) about the proposal to consider our airline MASwings to fly to Singapore.”

The Premier said this effort will strengthen Sarawak’s tourism industry, especially involving the influx of visitors from Singapore and also tourists arriving in Singapore to Sarawak.

In Malaysia, Singapore currently has a Consulate-General mission in Johor Bahru.

Among those present in Bali for WHC 2023 are Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain, and Sarawak Energy Berhad Group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili.