Pricier menu inevitable if floated chicken prices soar, say F&B operators

KUCHING (Oct 31): Food and beverage (F&B) operators say they would have no choice but to adjust their menu prices upwards if there is a hike in the price of chicken.

This was after the federal government yesterday announced the discontinuation of subsidies and price controls for chicken from tomorrow (Nov 1).

Stardust Cafe head chef and Mareno Cafe & Food Truck owner Marthineus Luthor said the potential change in the price of chicken would not only affect food operators but consumers as well.

“Chicken is one of the main items ordered at our eatery. For operators like us, we will need to raise prices because the raw ingredients we use, such as chicken, as well as the operational costs, have increased,” he told The Borneo Post.

However, he does not anticipate people to dine out less, as the increase in price of chicken affects every layer of society.

“I anticipate the cost of eating at home and dining out will be more or less equivalent,” he said.

Marthineus also predicted that the price of raw food would continue to fluctuate until 2025 before stabilising.

“I have been expecting prices of raw items to go up since the Covid-19 pandemic, as initially things became cheaper during that period. But now, they’re becoming more expensive. I believe this trend is likely to continue until 2025.

“With the potential of rising chicken prices that is to be determined by the market, operators like me will need to increase our prices as it is necessary for the survival of the business. However, small operators in particular may struggle to earn enough to cover their expenses for the following month,” he said.

For Nur Nabila Norazni, the owner of the Lala Laksa Gold stall at Cafe 98 in Bau, she said small-time traders such as herself need to just face this new reality as there is nothing that they can do about it.

“Chicken is not something that you can buy in bulk in preparation of the expected increase in price because of their limited shelf life.

“If my costs escalate significantly, there will be no option but to adjust my menu prices, potentially leading to complaints from customers who are unaware of the cost factors,” she said.

“But if the (expected) increase is manageable, I will maintain my menu prices.”

Meanwhile, Consumers Voice Association of Sarawak (Covas) president Michael Tiong called on the government to conduct a thorough examination of the impact of subsidy removal on consumers.

He also questioned the effectiveness of long-standing subsidy reliance as prices continue to rise unabated, and suggested that it may be time to reevaluate the entire system.

“While subsidies can be effective in the short term to keep chicken prices lower, they are not the sustainable long-term solution.

“Price control can lead to market distortions, disadvantageous to the smaller suppliers, as most subsidies tend to favour larger farms or big players.

“When smaller farms close down, competition decreases, thus resulting in higher prices over time. The government should formulate a strategy to promote growth and sustainability of the small farms, creating a safeguard against the dominance of the larger farms in influencing the market prices,” he said.

In the absence of subsidies, Tiong recommended implementing short-term price ceilings to prevent breeders from substantially raising prices, as well as advocating for streamlining the importation of chicken meat and eggs to stimulate competition and exert pressure on local breeders.

“This is the rule of supply and demand; if the supply is limited, the price will go up eventually. If the government cuts the subsidy, the cost of operation will still increase. The price of chicken will increase in tandem with the increase in operation cost.”

Drawing on the example of pork prices, Tiong highlighted the impact of introducing imported pork and its subsequent availability, in significantly reducing prices from over RM50 to around RM25 per kilogramme.

However, he expressed disappointment that food operators did not pass these savings on to consumers.

“The unfortunate part of this situation, and I still lament about it, is that food operators didn’t reduce their prices despite the drop in pork prices in which the savings could have been passed down to the consumers.

“Therefore, it’s up to consumers to decide whether they should continue patronising these operators. If you choose to reduce your patronage, you will send a clear message that their prices need to be adjusted.

“The foresight of both the government and the players must be in line with the aim to keep the market sustainable and benefit the well-being of the consumers as a whole,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, in announcing the discontinuation of subsidies and price controls on chicken from Nov 1, said the move is in line with the approach of retargeting subsidies in phases implemented by the government.

He said, however, that subsidies for grade A, B and C eggs would continue according to the existing mechanism.