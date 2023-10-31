Sibu cops bust Dino Group behind thefts, members aged 11 to 16

SIBU (Oct 31): Police arrested nine minors aged 11 to 16, who are part of the Dino Group, around the town centre here on Oct 29-30.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said with the arrests, police have smashed the gang believed to be responsible for a series of thefts involving coffee shops and retail outlets.

“With the arrest of the suspects, we have solved at least nine theft cases involving losses estimated at RM10,500,” he said in a statement.

He said police received a report of a break-in and theft at a coffee shop on Oct 29 and sprang into action to arrest the suspects.

He said some items confiscated from the boys will be used as evidence to help with the investigation.

He said all the suspects, some of whom are still schooling, were arrested under the Child Act 2001 (Act 611).

He explained the Dino Group started to be active in May and their modus operandi was to target coffee shops and retail outlets not equipped with CCTV cameras either late at night or early morning.

“They will break in by picking on the roller shutter doors before stealing various kinds of retail goods and cash,” he said.

Zulkipli said all the suspects will be remanded until Nov 3 pending further investigation.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum of 14 years in jail, or a fine, or both upon conviction.