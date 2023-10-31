Sri Aman court allows ministry’s application for forfeiture, disposal of saloon car, LPG cylinders

KUCHING (Oct 31): The Magistrates’ Court in Sri Aman today allowed an application made by Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak (MUT) for the forfeiture and disposal of a saloon car and eight liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, after the last known owner did not come forward to claim them.

Magistrate A. Akhiruddin@Boy Acho allowed the application filed by MUT authorised officer Kelvin Yong Hong Chien, pursuant to Section 23 of the Distribution of Gas Ordinance (Chapter 72) and Section 407A of the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593).

In his application, Yong said the saloon car and LPG cylinders have remained unclaimed at the office compound of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sri Aman office since April 12, 2023 despite notices being issued.

He added that attempts were also made to contact the last known registered owner to submit any claims over the items.

The court was also informed that the items were seized a man from Saratok, who was caught by the police from the General Operations Force 10th Battalion during a routine inspection near the international border at Batu Lintang, Undop, Simanggang for smuggling the eight LPG cylinders out of Sarawak.

The seized items were then handed over to officers at the KPDN Sri Aman office, who subsequently referred the matter to MUT for further investigations to be carried out under the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ronald Felix Hardin from the State Attorney-General’s Chambers Sarawak and several officers from MUT also attended the court proceedings today.