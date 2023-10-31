Taste of Borneo can be signature event for northern Sarawak, says Miri Mayor

MIRI (Oct 31): The Taste of Borneo food carnival has potential to be a signature event for northern region of Sarawak given the huge success it has achieved in its second edition, said mayor Adam Yii.

In this regard, Yii mentioned that he would propose the event to be officially included in the Malaysia Tourism Calendar and the Sarawak Tourism Calendar, and he hoped the carnival organising committee would consider taking the initiative forward in making the event even better in the long run.

“I am fully aware of the challenges you’ve faced throughout this journey. The countless hours of hard work, the late nights and the tireless efforts put into this event have paid off.

“Your determination in uniting the diverse tapestry of 20 different ethnic associations in Miri to bring about Taste of Borneo 2.0 is nothing short of commendable.

“This city has come alive with the rich tapestry of cultures on display, making Miri City more vibrant than ever over these 10 colourful days,” said Yii in his speech at the closing ceremony of Taste of Borneo 2.0 on Sunday (Oct 29) at Miri Indoor Stadium.

The Pujut assemblyman also acknowledged the invaluable support and guidance of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Miri City Council (MCC); Miri Resident’s Office and Miri District Office; and the police in ensuring safety and security as well as the assistance of Public Works Department (JKR) which had played a pivotal role in making the event a resounding success.

The closing ceremony witnessed various performances by ethnic groups; namely ‘Bergendang dan Bermukum’ by Miri Kedayan Association, 24 Season Drums by SMK Chung Hua Miri, Kulintangan by Miri Kedayan Association, Gedang Papat (Iban), Hadrah (Malay), Dhol (double-sided barrel drum) by Miri Indian Association, Melanau Gendang, and Alai Mullah Hadih dance by Persatuan Jati Miriek Miri.