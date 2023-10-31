Thai delivery rider goes viral for travelling to Singapore by flight to buy chicken rice (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 31): A food delivery rider was tasked to fly to Singapore from Thailand to satisfy a customer’s cravings for the republic’s chicken rice.

A fellow passenger on the flight uploaded the journey of the rider on her TikTok account @thita.vy.

In the 27-second clip posted three days ago, the rider, who was carrying the signature food warmer bag, was queuing up to board the flight at an unidentified airport in Thailand.

According to The Thaiger, Thita had initially wondered why someone would order food delivery at an airport.

She later discovered that the rider was hired to buy chicken rice in Singapore.

Social media users however were skeptical of the unusual order.

Some suspected the clip was staged for merely for content but others who felt it was not surprising how far people would go when they have the means to pay for such services.

It was reported in July 2021 that a helicopter landed at Padang Ipoh in Ipoh to collect a total of 36 packets of the city’s famous nasi kandar known as Nasi Ganja. — Malay Mail