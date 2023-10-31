Warmonger academy snatch a gold in Piala Premier

MIRI (Oc5 31): Koo Jin Fuh won gold in the first Muaythai match at last weekend’s Piala Premier in Bintulu.

The 28-year-old defeated Jameson August from Kuching with an unanimous points decision in the 67-71kg category.

It was an unexpected win for Ko who has been training with Warmonger Training Academy Miri and competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) since 2017.

Other fighters representing the academy – Fadzly Julai, Mohamad Zairul Nazizan and Rafael Ethan Maxwell – did not win any medal.

Fadzly went the distance for three rounds in Pro Superfight 62KG category but lost on points against Mohammad Izzat.

Mohd Zairul went down to Muhd Nurizman Abdullah via a technical knockout (TKO) in the Superfight Pro (58kg).

Rafael, who is only 15, lost by decision in his debut fight against Kuching’s Reon Chrisson in the 54kg category.

Coaches Trevor Salang and Gavin Mattu said they were proud of the four for putting up a good fight.