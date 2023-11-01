Abd Karim: S’wak records 9,198 arrests for drug offences this year, third lowest in M’sia

KUCHING (Nov 1): A total of 9,198 arrests for drug offences have been recorded in Sarawak from January to October this year, said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He revealed that based on statistics from the police’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN), majority or 6,871 of the arrests were made following urine tests while 1,853 were for possession of drugs and 474 for supplying drugs.

In terms of the value of confiscated drugs, he said it was estimated to be more than RM137 million while the assets forfeited are valued at about RM5 million.

“The figures might look big, partly because our population is increasing…If you compare the 9,000 arrests to the 2.8 million population in Sarawak, it is very small.

“And, in terms of index of those involved in drugs throughout Malaysia, we are among the third lowest (in terms of numbers). Despite Sarawak being almost as big as the Peninsula and our borders are so porous be it from sea or land our index is still very low,” he told a press conference after chairing the Sarawak-level Anti Drug Action Council (MTMD) meeting today.

He said even though there had been major arrests made, the drugs involved were for not for local distribution because Sarawak is being used as transit for distribution to neighbouring countries.

“Don’t be so alarmed but it is good to be conscious about that,” added Abdul Karim, who is also Malaysia Drugs Prevention Association (Pemadam) Sarawak chairman.

On a related matter, he said two areas; namely Kampung Haji Baki in Kuching and Kampung Baru (Samarahan), were identified as high risk areas this year (2023) for drug related activities.

As such, he said various activities are being held to ‘greenify’ the two areas.

“These areas have achieved green status based on the set indicators achieved.

“However, continuous efforts are being intensified so that this green status can be maintained through the collaboration of all parties through the strategies of prevention, enforcement and treatment programmes as well as recovery.

“Among them are preventing new addicts, maintaining the recovery rate, increasing the detection of drug addicts, increasing the cooperation and involvement of agencies and communities in blocking the entry of drugs,” he said.

