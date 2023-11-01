Andre Anura, Nor Farah named Sabah’s Sportsman and Sportswoman

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1) Track and field star Andre Anura @ Anuar and world silat champion Nor Farah Mazlan were named Sportsman and Sportswoman in the Sabah State Sports Award 2021/2022 on Tuesday.

It was the first time Andre and Farah had won the award, which were presented by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

Andre’s notable achievement came in the delayed 2021 Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam last year, winning the men’s triple jump event with 16.21m.

The Tenom lad, who holds the national men’s long jump record of 8.02m, also bagged gold in the same event in the Pahang Open 2022.

Andre, 24, bested six other nominees namely diving athletes Gabriel Gilbert Daim and Jellson Jabidin, silat exponent Luqman Laji, archer Wong Co Wan, bowler Nevern Netaneel Marcellinus and arm-wrestler Joffey Jolly.

“I did not expect to win because there was less competition in 2021. It was only last year that I had more meets under my belt.

“Furthermore, the other nominees have impressive achievement so it never crossed my mind that I would be named the 2021/2022 Sportsman award winner,” said Andre when met after the ceremony.

He added that he is now eyeing to become the first athlete in South East Asia to break the 17m mark in triple jump and to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

“There are several meets next year for me to achieve the targets but at present, I’m not sure which competitions I would be sent to.

“The last qualifying meet for the Olympics is in July next year so I will try my utmost best.

“I will focus on the triple jump event where I hope to break the 17m mark… if all goes well my earliest race will be at the Asian Indoor early next year,” added Andre who has a personal best of 16.51m in triple jump.

National silat queen Farah’s crowning as Sportswoman saw her edge a strong list of nominees that included archer Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh.

History beckoned Fatin as the first athlete – men or women – to win the award for four straight editions having won in 2013/2014, 2015/2016 and 2017/2018.

However, Farah’s oustanding performance at the 19th World Pencak Silat Championship 2022 in Melaka last year made her the winner.

The 25-year-old’s other achievement was at the Eighth SEA Pencak Silat Championship 2022 where she won a silver in the Tanding Puteri Kelas A.

The other nominated athletes for the Sportswoman award were Amirah Syahirah Azlan (karate), Merrywati Manuel (silat), Natahsya Soon (cycling), Lai Wen Li (squash) and Meilaura Dora Jimmy (bodybuilding).

Farah who hails from Kota Belud, vowed to continue training hard in order to reach new heights.

“The award was unexpected with so many good athletes being nominated but one thing I am sure of is that it will not change me.

“I will not let myself be carried away. I want to become better and keep the momentum of winning gold at major silat competition,” Farah told reporters.

And she will get her wish as she will return to action in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the Asian Championship next week.

Farah admitted she was quite nervous since it would be her first competition after breaking three fingers on her way to winning gold in the Cambodia Sea Games 2023.

“I was recuperating after going under the knife for the injury while there was no tournament too after the SEA Games.

“I returned to training in September under advices from doctor. So, I don’t know…I am quite nervous actually.

“However, it will be a good test and I will give my best,” added Farah who won the Most Promising Sportswoman in 2019.

Meanwhile, the late Aliudin Jumat was posthumously honoured with the Sports Laureate award.

The former national pole vault champion and record holder passed away after he collapsed after training at the Likas Stadium in July.

Para swimming coach Eva Wong, on the other hand, was named as the recipient of the newly introduced Best Para Coach award.

Other awards given out on the night were Sports Leadership, Most Promising Sportsman and Sportswoman, Para Sportsman and Sportswoman, Best Coach, Best Women’s Team, Best Sports Association and Best Sportswriter. (See roll-of-honour).

One of the Best Sportswriters is Lester J. Bingkasan from The Borneo Post.

Tun Juhar as well as Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam representing the Chief Minister, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin and assistant minister Datuk Fairuz Renddan presented the awards to the winners.

Sabah State Sports Award 2021/2022 Roll-of-Honour

Sportsman: Andre Anura @ Anuar (athletics)

Sportswoman: Nor Farah Mazlan (silat)

Most Promising Sportsman: Muhammad Asnawi Iqbal Adam (sailing)

Most Promising Sportswoman: Loo Yie Bing (swimming)

Para Sportsman: Wong Kar Gee (athletics)

Para Sportswoman: Brendda Anellia Larry (swimming)

Sports Laureate: the late Aliudin Jumat (Samas)

Sports Leadership: Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Iliyas Haji Ibrahim (silat)

Best Sports Association: Sabah Karate Association

Best Coach: Jumain Taepe (athletics)

Best Para Coach: Eva Wong (Para swimming)

Best Women’s Team: Women Sepak Takraw

Special Awards: Kilad Souzah @ Gerard, Maria Lucas, Tee Mi Kiong, the late Azami Inal, Loh Yew Moh, Datuk Herman Tiongsoh, Lo Kui Ching @ Connie, Life Water Marketing (K2), F&N Beverages Kota Kinabalu

Best Sportswriter: Lester J. Bingkasan (The Borneo Post), Tan Giok Seh (Sin Chew Daily), Mohd Syafif Syahiran Danny (RTM)