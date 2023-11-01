ART proof-of-concept exercise next stage on Kch-Samarahan Expressway to start soon

KUCHING (Nov 1): The next stage of proof-of-concept (POC) exercise for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) will begin sometime this month on the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, said Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) in a statement today.

It said the POC exercise will be conducted on a 3-kilometre stretch of the dedicated lane built between two roundabouts along the expressway.

“This stretch will form a section of what will become the permanent ART dedicated double lane built for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project’s Blue Line,” it said.

The statement was issued following Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin’s visit to the site of the dedicated lane along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway on Tuesday (Oct 31).

He was briefed by Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa and representatives from the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak as well as the contractor on the latest update on the work progress as well as preparations for the POC exercise.

According to Sarawak Metro, the physical progress of the infrastructure works of the site for the POC exercise is approximately 78 per cent completed as of October.

“It is anticipated that the dedicated lane will be substantially completed by mid-November, after which preparations for the POC exercise site will begin with the road marking works and calibration works for the ART.

“This POC exercise will evaluate the feasibility of the prototype unit for the final design of the ART vehicle and the fact that it will be carried out on the actual alignment,” it said.

Sarawak Metro also mentioned that similar to the engineering run in Kuching , the POC exercise will not be open to the public, although relevant stakeholders will be invited to take test rides on the prototype ART vehicle during the POC exercise period.

Also present during the site visit were Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Kadir and the senior management of Sarawak Metro.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Metro also announced that the two-month engineering run for the ART was a success as it has fulfilled its objective of gathering the necessary data for the prototype zero-emission vehicle.

The focus of the engineering run, which was conducted at the Isthmus in September and October, was to gather technical data with emphasis on the ART vehicle’s movement guidance system and the hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

“The data will serve as essential input for the ongoing design phase of the ART vehicle before it enters into the mass production stage,” it said.

It also revealed the engineering run, which was launched by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on September 6, had covered more than 5,400 km.

The engineering run will continue until the beginning of Stage 2 of the POC exercise in Samarahan later this month.

“During the engineering run, more than 80 groups of Federal and State government agencies and various stakeholders from the private sector and non-governmental organisations were given the opportunity to take a test ride on the prototype ART vehicle,” it added.

Sarawak Metro pointed out the ART is the backbone of the KUTS project, which aims to modernise public transportation and ease traffic congestion in Greater Kuching.

The KUTS project, which is under the purview of the Ministry of Transport Sarawak, will be implemented, operated and maintained by Sarawak Metro, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEDC.

Covering a total distance of 70 kilometres, Phase 1 of the KUTS project involves the development of the Blue Line, Red Line and Green Line, which are scheduled to begin passenger service in stages, starting from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Under Phase 1 of the KUTS project, the Blue Line will be from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the city centre; the Red Line, from Kuching Sentral to Pending; and the Green Line, from Pending to Damai.