Bullying in schools, measures to tackle cyber crimes among focus of Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Efforts being taken to address the issue of bullying in schools and the government’s measures to strengthen the Royal Malaysia Police in dealing with cyber crimes are among the topics that will be discussed in Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) will put forward questions on the issue of bullying in schools which is becoming more prevalent, to the Education Minister during the question and answer session.

At the same session, Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib (PN-Parit) will ask the Home Minister on the steps taken by the government to strengthen the police force in terms of equipment and capabilities in dealing with the latest in cybercrime trends.

In addition, Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam) will ask the Minister of Finance to state the government’s initiative to promote Islamic Green Finance to support part of the funding required for the country to achieve the carbon neutral agenda by 2050 and also the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) will direct a question to the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development on the number of children under the supervision of the Children’s Institution of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) who are still without identification documents.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will resume with the policy-level winding-up debate on the Supply Bill 2024 by several ministries.

The winding-up session will be for four days starting from Monday and this will be followed by a 12-day debate on the bill for the committee level starting Nov 6.

The current Parliament sitting will be in session for 32 days from Oct 9 until Nov 30. – Bernama