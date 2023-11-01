Chickens still selling at old price in KK despite removal of subsidies

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): Price of chicken remains the same in the city centre despite the removal of subsidies and price control on the food item starting Wednesday.

Checks by The Borneo Post at the Kota Kinabalu Central Market on Wednesday morning showed that whole chickens were sold at RM12 per kg while at Bataras Hypermarket Kolombong RM11.90.

A trader at Kota Kinabalu Central Market, Siti Mariam Kedil said there was no price adjustment from the supplier and she did not change her price.

“I am aware of the news on the removal of subsidies and price control, and I am hoping the government can control the price of chicken, so that the supplier can maintain their price and we also can continue selling with our current price.

“As of today, our prices are still the same because this morning when supplier delivered their chicken, the prices are still the same,” she said.

At Siti Mariam’s stall, whole chickens are priced at RM12 per kg, breast RM14.50, thighs RM14.50, wings RM16.50, liver RM9, legs RM7, bones RM5, necks RM4, drumsticks RM15 and boneless RM18.

Another chicken trader at the market, Almahrom Yusop said there is no problem maintaining the price if the supplier does not increase their price too drastically.

If suppliers are increasing their prices drastically, he said it will eventually cause his business costs to go up as well.

“Since the supplier is not increasing their price, my price is maintained. I have no problem selling at the same price,” he said.

At Bataras Hypermarket, boneless chicken (breast) is sold at RM15.90, fresh whole chicken leg RM14.90, fresh chicken breast RM14.90 and chicken whole leg RM16.50.

A worker at the hypermarket said there is no change in the prices compared to the previous days.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Sabah will continue to monitor the price of chickens under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 after the removal of subsidies.

“This is to ensure that traders do not make unreasonable profit and manipulate the price of chicken in the market,” its director, Georgie Abas, said in a statement after surveying the price of chickens at supermarkets and wet markets here on Wednesday.

Georgie also said that the supply of chicken was sufficient and they have not received any reports of panic buying.

“We will conduct regular spot checks to ensure that the sale of all food, essential goods and other controlled items are following existing laws,” he said.

He added that awareness and educational programmes will be conducted so that traders operate ethically while at the same time customers know their rights.

Meanwhile, Georgie also said that KPDN Sabah had conducted 68,400 inspections on premises statewide between January and Oct 31 this year.

A total of 1,162 cases have been recorded under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, Weights and Measures Act 1972 and Control of Suppplies Act 1961 with a total compound of RM189,450 issued.

He said the total seizures amounted to over RM5.6 million, and fines of RM123,000 were issued.