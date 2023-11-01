Council commits to provide breast cancer early detection accessible to everyone

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia is encouraging global citizens to practice regular examinations and screenings as a crucial step in preventing breast cancer.

With healthcare facilities that are equipped with innovative screening procedures, MHTC in a statement said it is committed to making breast cancer early detection accessible for global citizens.

In conjunction with the breast cancer awareness month, the government agency shed light on the significance of early diagnosis as well as the cutting-edge screening procedures provided by several of its healthcare facilities.

“Individuals should be cautious about any lump in the breast or underarm (armpit), thickening or swelling on any part of the breast, skin irritation or dimpling, redness or flakiness around the nipple area or the breast, nipple inversion, pain in the nipple area, unusual nipple discharge that may include blood.

“Changes in breast size or shape and unexplained breast pain should also be regarded as warning signs,” said KPJ Perdana Specialist Hospital Consultant Radiologist, Dr Nik Munirah Nik Mahdi.

Meanwhile, Sunway Medical Centre in Sunway City Consultant Breast and Endocrine Surgeon, Dr Normayah Kitan said: “Doing regular breast self-examination is crucial to help you be aware of how your breasts normally look and feel, as well as detect symptoms such as lumps, pain, or abnormal changes in size.

“In addition to this, a clinical breast examination and screening every year should be done even if you do not detect any abnormalities, as breast cancer often does not present any symptoms at its earliest, which is the most treatable stage.”

Since its first cancer treatment centre was established in 1981, Malaysia has achieved international recognition for its quality of care and recently proclaimed as second in the care and delivery of cancer treatment in the Asia Pacific and the third-most prepared country overall by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

With a vast range of oncology services that include ground-breaking imaging and cancer detection technologies on offer, MHTC is moving forward steadily as the Cancer Care Centre of Excellence.

This is further reinforced by the country’s excellent healthcare system, which makes it easier for healthcare travellers to obtain comprehensive cancer care promptly in a safe and trusted destination. – Bernama