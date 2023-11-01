Duta Sahsiah programme brings police closer to school community in Kapit

KAPIT (Nov 1): The ‘Duta Sahsiah Pemangkin Pembentukan Karakter Karamah Insaniah’ programme is meant to bring the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the school community closer, allowing both sides to work together in addressing issues such as drug abuse, bullying and other social ills.

According to Kapit police chief DSP Rohana Nanu, this programme advocates character-building of school-children on the foundation of discipline, good behaviour, noble values, self-confidence, and loving oneself.

“This ‘Duta Sahsiah’ also highlights the importance of teachers, parents and the community in giving full support to the children.

“This programme outlines things that can be considered as sexual harassment and misconduct, as well as acts of bullying.

“Under this programme, the PDRM would appoint a personnel to become a liaison officer at school. This officer would be the person to go to with regard to any report of social ills, such as bullying, occurring in school. Even so, it still requires the cooperation from the school community and the parents, to make it work,” she said in her speech for the launch of the district-level ‘Duta Sahsiah’ programme at SK Methodist Kapit yesterday.

Deputy Kapit Education officer (co-curricular) Kumbong Garit officiated at the event, which was jointly carried out by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the PDRM.

Among those present were officer of community policing and crime prevention ASP Floria Richardson, SMK Kapit principal Jeffery Lias, SK Methodist Kapit headmaster Joseph Arthur Taboh and its parent-teacher association (PTA) chairman Andy Lawrence, and Dr Peter Lee from Kapit Lighthouse.

The programme was launched simultaneously at a number of schools across the country yesterday.

For the district-level event at SK Methodist Kapit, Primary 6 pupil Hazel Ladye Vooey William delivered the speech text of Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, who officiated at the programme’s national launch at SMK Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah in Penang yesterday.

There was a host of activities being run here yesterday, including the ‘Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Indoor Games Corner’, the ‘Honesty Kiosk’, ‘School Resources’, quiz sessions and video shows.