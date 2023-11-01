E-hailing driver in Kuching jailed two years for smuggling migrants into country

KUCHING (Nov 1): The High Court here today sentenced a e-hailing driver to two years in jail for smuggling five Indonesian migrants into the country in 2021.

Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai meted out the sentence against Wee Wei Seng, 26, after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge under Section 26J of Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007.

The court also ordered Wee to begin his jail sentence starting today.

Wee was previously charged under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007.

Based on the case facts, enforcement personnel conducting Ops Benteng spotted a vehicle exiting an oil palm plantation at Kampung Mongkos at around 2.15pm on June 2, 2021.

The team trailed the vehicle for about 10 minutes before stopping it for inspection at Jalan Kampung Muara Mongkos.

Upon inspection, they found that Wee was ferrying five Indonesians who had entered the country illegally.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jean Siow Chung Hwei prosecuted while Wee was represented by Steven Beti and Gerald Empaling Donald.