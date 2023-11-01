Indonesia builds US$270 mln Nusantara Airport in East Kalimantan

JAKARTA (Nov 1): Indonesia is building an airport with a cost of 4.3 trillion rupiah (US$270 million), in the new capital city of Nusantara, located in East Kalimantan Province on the island of Borneo.

President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, said the new airport is expected to become operational initially by mid-2024, with full operations expected by the end of the same year.

The new airport spans an area of 347 hectares and includes a runway measuring 3,000 x 45 meters, designed to accommodate wide-body aircraft.

“The airport features a terminal covering 7,350 square meters to provide comfortable passenger service,” Jokowi said at the groundbreaking ceremony broadcast live on social media today.

He said the airport is poised to enhance the accessibility and connectivity of the area, making it easily reachable from any location and boosting the region’s competitiveness. – Bernama