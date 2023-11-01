JKR: Kuching-Samarahan Expressway upgrading to see road diversion, temporary lane closures

KUCHING (Nov 1): There will be road diversion and temporary closure of lanes along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway from today until Nov 15, said the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

In a notice, JKR Sarawak said this will occur from 9am to 4pm and 9pm to 4am daily to allow for remaining upgrading and road surface repair work.

The department stated this involved road stretches around the ILP Roundabout and Heart Centre Roundabout along the carriageway.

As such, JKR Sarawak advised road users to be careful when driving on the road during the repair period and comply with all traffic management.

It also said JKR Samarahan Division would inform the public from time to time if there are any changes to the date, time, and area involved for the works.

“Road users are also advised to plan their journey in the areas involved. Road users are also reminded that the maximum speed limit along this construction area is only 30km/h.

“If there are any complaints or further questions related to the traffic flow, please contact the Samarahan Division JKR Office via the line (082-671076) during office hours,” said the department.

It added that due to the urgent situation at the construction site, the delay in making public announcements is very regrettable.