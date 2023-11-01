Kuching court to review social report of accused who stole smartphone

KUCHING (Nov 1): The Magistrate’s Court here today has set Nov 18 to review the social report of a 19-year-old male who pleaded guilty to the theft of a smartphone from his workplace in Jalan Song on Oct 24.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi also allowed the accused to be released on a RM3,000 bail with one local surety.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 381 of the Penal Code.

The offence was committed at an electrical shop around 7.10am in a shopping mall at Jalan Song, causing damages totalling to RM7,549.

According to the facts of the case, a worker (complainant) who was checking the premises’ CCTV recording on Oct 28 saw the accused pocketing the smartphone inside the premises.

The complainant then confronted the accused who admitted to the theft and said that the phone had been traded to another person which he met on Facebook.

It was also revealed that the stolen smartphone actually belonged to a customer who has yet to collect the device.

A police report was lodged which led to the accused’s arrest on Oct 28.

Inspector Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a counsel.