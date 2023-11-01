Man in Kuching fined RM1,000 for buying illegal lottery tickets

KUCHING (Nov 1): A man was fined RM1,000 in default three weeks in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to purchasing illegal lottery tickets last week.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Wong Hai Sing, 35, who was charged under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Wong had committed the offence at a commercial centre at Jalan Canna here at around 1.40pm on Oct 25, 2023.

He was sitting alone inside a premises and using his mobile phone for illegal lottery activities when police detained him.

The device was later confirmed to have been used to carry out illegal lottery activities.

Insp Ammarsoffi Yusoff prosecuted in the case, while Wong unrepresented by counsel.