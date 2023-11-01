MBKS extends 50 pct discount on parking compounds until Dec 29

KUCHING (Nov 1): The 50 per cent discount by Kuching City South Council (MBKS) on parking compounds, which was supposed to end on Oct 31, has been extended to this Dec 29.

A press release from MBKS said the extension of the discount period was made in view of the overwhelmingly positive response from the public.

“The Council hopes the motorists or vehicle owners will take this opportunity from the extension of the campaign period to settle their compounds,” it said.

The MBKS also said motorists or vehicle owners could check their compounds and make payment at several locations during office hours, namely those at the lobby of MBKS headquarters at Jalan Padungan here, the Kuching City Parking System (KCPS) office at Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim, or at any parking coupon booth.

Motorists could also access the KCPS website, www.kcps.com.my, to view or print their compound amount, by providing the car plate numbers.