Music community honours legendary sape player Mathew Ngau

KUCHING (Nov 1): The sape music community honoured the outstanding contributions of veteran musician Mathew Ngau Jau at the Malam Pentas Seni Persatuan Anak Seni Sape Kuching (Pusak) 2023, staged at the Waterfront Hotel here last weekend.

The association presented the prestigious Anugerah Seniman Pusak 2023 to Mathew, 71, in recognition of him upholding the sape music tradition for over 30 years.

In his acceptance speech, he expressed his gratitude and emphasised the importance of preserving the rich culture and music of his Orang Ulu community.

“It was such an honour and privilege to be receiving this award as an expression of appreciation towards my community for keeping the culture and music alive,” said Mathew, who received a RM1,500, a trophy and an award certificate.

Adding on, Mathew encouraged the younger generation to continue all efforts in preserving the cultural heritage, ‘through the enchanting sounds of the sape’.

The awards night also announced other honourees who received recognition for their major contributions to the world of sape music.

The recipients include Ezra Tekola Semuel who was presented with the ‘Anugerah Bintang Pusak’, Ferderick Maldini Disen (Anugerah Bintang Harapan Pusak), Aaron Alan Robert (Anugerah Teraju Harapan Pusak), Ferdinand Epoi Kuleh (Anugerah Khas Cilik Pusak), and Dines Ngau Wan, who was honoured with the ‘Special Award for Sape Maker Pusak.

In his speech, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (Motac) senior undersecretary (management) Dato Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, who officiated at the event, commended Pusak for its dedication to empowering sape activities around Kuching and throughout Sarawak.

“The Malam Pentas Seni Pusak 2023 is a proof of commitment by Motac, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP), and all the stakeholders involved in realising the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030, which aims to empower local knowledge and skills in cultural heritage art,” he said.

Among the 200 people attending the event were Pusak members and sape enthusiasts.

The awards night was enlivened by performances from young talents in the likes of Baptista Emmanuell, Ferdinand Epoi, Leto Group, as well as Sape Junior RTM contestants.

Iban singer Tony Rumpang also performed.

Malam Pentas Seni Pusak 2023 marked the closing ceremony for Ekspo Sape Pusak, an exhibition and music recital programme dedicated to sape history, folklore, and arts.

Supported by Motac and MTCP, the event attracted around 500 visitors including those from Australia, the UK, and the Netherlands.

Pusak was registered under the Registrar of Societies on Jan 23, 2020, as a non-governmental organisation (NGO). At present, it has 85 active members.

The association remains committed to organising and running performances, workshops, and sape-related activities in Kuching to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of this music.