No rush yet by consumers, despite lifting of chicken subsidies today

KUCHING (Nov 1): The recent announcement regarding the discontinuation of chicken meat subsidy appears to have had a relatively minor effect on the general public.

The Borneo Post has conducted a survey at Emart Matang, which has a bustling wet market, to gauge the situation.

Perniagaan Ayam Segar SL Sdn Bhd’s Emart Matang branch manager, Sia Min Chee, says their branches are preparing to increase their prices by November 3.

“I was only informed of the situation today (Oct 31), as there was a meeting held about it this morning,” Sia revealed.

“Regarding the price, there will be a difference of RM1 per kilogramme for our branches on Nov 3. I believe there will be a difference in purchase quantity from the customer’s side due to the increase,” she added.

The retail price of chicken in Sarawak varies according to districts, from RM9.80 to RM13.90 per kilogramme.

At Emart Matang, the price of chicken meat per kilogramme is RM10.80 currently.

Emart Matang’s wet market worker, who opted to remain anonymous, said there had been no sudden surge of customers flocking to purchase chicken meat.

“The flow of customers was normal as of today; nobody seemed to be in a rush to buy chicken meat despite the planned subsidy discontinuation,” one of them reported after being briefed on the situation.

Customers expressed resignation in the face of the anticipated price hike.

“It’s akin to the time when the price of petrol increased – everyone rushed to fill their vehicles. But in the end, you’ll still need to purchase fuel even after the price increase,” noted Mohamad Ezril Akma Samsudin.

“We have no choice but to accept this reality. So personally, I don’t see a reason for panic buying. After all, chicken is not something you can keep for long periods of time,” he added.

However, fisherman Mohd Izzwan Djoesman held a different viewpoint.

“The government did not promise any scheme to cover the discontinued subsidised price of chicken,” Izzwan asserted.

“In my opinion, preferably, the chicken price subsidy should be maintained because chicken is a staple food for Malaysians,” he argued.

Izzwan further proposed that the government should reduce the price of chicken feed to subsequently lower the cost of chicken from suppliers.

“The government only gives subsidies for chicken prices. However, the ones that reap profits are the suppliers and wholesalers. I’d suggest that the ministry use their power to state one floor price that is standardised throughout Malaysia so that consumers understand how shops operate to earn profits,” he concluded.

The discontinued subsidy comes after Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced the government’s decision to lift the subsidies and price controls for chicken, effective today (Nov 1).

However, the government agreed to continue subsidies for grade A, B and C eggs according to the existing mechanism.