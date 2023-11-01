No surprise if chicken prices go up, say S’wak traders

KUCHING (Nov 1): Poultry traders and food operators here foresee a possible price hike in the meat and food items, following the discontinuation of subsidies and price controls on chicken which came into effect today.

Stanley Edwin, a fresh produce trader at Betong wet market, said the ever increasing prices of goods are nothing new for him.

“There’s nothing new for me if I hear that the price of chicken will increase. We have been forking out more than those living in the cities, just to buy chicken all this while,” he said matter-of-factly.

“The price of meat has always been pricey for us living in the outskirts,” he added.

Melky Ngu, who runs a family-owned restaurant here, opined that the move would cause prices to rise over time.

“Maybe for now we don’t feel the effect yet, but in the long run,” said Ngu.

Food stall operator Khairul Zaman Abdullah commented that the current economic situation has left him without much choice, but to continue to operate his business while adjusting all costs.

“While there is still demand for my food products, I’m fine,” he said, while expressing his hope for the government to find ways to effectively tackle inflation and price hikes.

A survey at the Emart Matang here found no increase in the price of chicken, which was still RM10.80 per kg.

Traders at the hypermarket, however, opined that it would not take long for the price of chicken to increase.

“As for now, the price remains the same but this Friday (Nov 3) onwards, there could be a sudden increase in prices everywhere,” said one of the workers of Perniagaan Ayam Segar SL Sdn Bhd.

For the record, the retail price of chicken in Sarawak varies according to districts, from RM9.80 to RM13.90 per kg.

The Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu had announced on Oct 30 that subsidies and price controls on chicken would be cut effective Nov 1, while subsidies and price controls for chicken eggs remain unaffected.