Owen Wilson Masir wins U18 Advanced Kuching tennis monthly medals contest

KUCHING (Nov 1): Owen Wilson Masir defeated Peng Heng Chua 6-2 to lift the U18 Advanced title of the Kuching Division Lawn Tennis Association (KDLTA) Monthly Medals Leg 4 at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre recently.

He topped the preliminary round with four wins while Peng was second with three wins and one defeat.

In third place was Ryan Radcliffe Mervin, who beat Isaac Baga 6-3 in the placings play-off.

The U15 Advanced category was won by Ethan Law, who beat Noah Tidan Hardin 6-2 in the final while Joel Abril finished third after beating Delilah Cheu 6-3 in the play-off.

Joshua Harry took the U15 Intermediate title after he edged Lyzander Lucious 7-6(7) in the final.

Dong Hyeok Kim was third after overcoming Serene Au Kai En 6-1 in the placings play-off.

Meanwhile, the top three finishers in the U15 Beginner Greenball were Ethan Yu Wei Hsiung, Edmund Chai and Nicole Advera, and in the U12 Beginner Greenball, the top three finishers were Kingsley Au Yu Heng, Brad Milan Lee and Aaron Au Yu Chen.

In the U10 Beginner Redball, the top three positions went to Sammy Kiew Mukatayev, Troy Phua Jin Wei and Jason Chen.

The competition organised by KDLTA was participated by 51 junior players.