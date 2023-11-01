PM: The Netherlands respects Malaysia’s stance on Palestinian issue

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 1): The Netherlands respects Malaysia’s stance on the Palestinian issue and agrees that there should be an immediate ceasefire to stop the Israeli attacks in Palestine, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was conveyed to him by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during their meeting at Seri Perdana here today in conjunction with Rutte’s two-day working visit to Malaysia.

“Firstly, he (Rutte) agreed that there should be an immediate ceasefire to stop the attacks. He told me to give him time to contact the Israeli leader, and also through Qatar, so that there could be negotiations to stop the attacks.

“Secondly, he agreed that there should be additional measures that he could take up with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. So, I am at least satisfied that he (Rutte) understands our stance (on the Palestine issue),” he told reporters after the meeting.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since Oct 7.

At the Malaysia Stands with Palestine rally on Oct 24, Anwar said as a sovereign nation, Malaysia will remain independent and continue to defend the country’s freedom as well as advocate the freedom of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Anwar also praised Rutte for taking a soft approach in listening and sharing his views on the Palestinian issue, in addition to giving assurance that Malaysia’s views would be brought to the attention of other country leaders in Europe.

“He also admits that the sentiment of the Dutch people has changed. They used to support the Israeli attacks and the European stance, but now the majority of them no longer agree with the continued attacks,” he said.

Hence, the Prime Minister said that Israeli aggressive attacks on innocent Palestinians including children and women, as well as on hospitals and schools in Gaza, must stop.

“… this (attacks on Palestine) is just the most offensive and uncivilised work,” he said. – Bernama