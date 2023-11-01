Police probing case of car theft, abduction of students in Ranau

RANAU (Nov 1): The police are currently conducting further investigations into the case of car theft and abduction of six students here Tuesday afternoon, which gained widespread attention on social media.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft and Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

Ranau District Police Chief DSP Simiun Lomudin said that the ongoing investigations aim to ensure legal action is taken against the perpetrator.

He urged the public who have information about this incident to contact Ranau police.

He said police received a report at 5.06pm about a man who drove away a car in front of a roadside grocery store in Kampung Pinousuk, Kundasang here.

“The man also brought six students of Sekolah Kebangsaan Pinousuk in the vehicle. Ranau police have also received information about the videos of the arrest of the suspect by the police which have gone viral on social media,” he said when contacted Wednesday.

Several viral videos on social media show a car being blocked by a police vehicle and also civilians, before the policemen act to arrest the suspect in the car and the school students are also seen getting out of the suspect’s car. – Bernama