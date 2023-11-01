Proton unveils new sedan S70

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd has officially unveiled the Proton S70, its first new addition to its sedan line-up since the launch of the Proton Persona in August 2016, set to roll off the production line in Tanjong Malim, Perak.

The ceremony was officiated by the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) secretary-general Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob.

In a statement, Proton chief executive officer, Dr Li Chunrong said the new model marks a new chapter for Proton as they return to the family sedan market.

“We have high hopes it will be popular with current and new Proton fans and help us to return to the top of a market segment that was previously led by models such as the Proton Wira, Waja and Prevé.

“Today’s launch is another important step for Proton in our joint efforts with DRB-HICOM Bhd and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd to establish Tanjong Malim and the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) as a national automotive hub,” he said.

Since 2019, the company has invested more than RM1.8 billion in upgrading the facilities in Tanjung Malim.

“This bodes well for the company’s future as we look to grow our range of offerings to include more New Energy Vehicles and eventually, electric vehicles as well,” he added. – Bernama