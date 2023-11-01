Queen ‘adopts’ S’wakian girl with ‘werewolf syndrome’, will cover school and medical expenses

SIBU (Nov 1): Roland Jimbai, 49, could not hold back his tears when he learnt that Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah would ‘adopt’ his daughter Missclyen.

The two-year-old was born with congenital generalised hypertrichosis, an extremely rare condition that causes excessive facial and upper body hair, which is more commonly known as ‘werewolf syndrome’.

When contacted by Utusan Borneo today, Roland said a letter dated Oct 10, 2023 from Istana Negara was delivered by Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah in Bintulu last night.

“When I opened the letter last night, I was so happy that I cried,” he revealed.

“I did not expect that in our brief meeting during the Program Kembara Kenali Borneo that day attracted the attention of Her Majesty to the extent of taking Missclyen as her ‘adopted’ child.”

The letter from Istana Negara pledged to pay for Missclyen’s school expenses as well as medical treatment for her condition.

It also stated that the Queen hoped the assistance would help relieve Roland’s financial burdens in raising and taking care of Missclyen.

Roland revealed that he does various jobs to make ends meet.

Hailing from Sangan, Tatau, in Bintulu, he and his wife Theresa Guntin have one son and three girls, with Missclyen being their youngest.

The family are renting a house in Kampung Penan Muslim Batu 10, Bintulu.

Missclyen is receiving treatment at Nyabau Hospital.

Apart from having hair all over her face, she was also born without nostrils.

Roland had waited to meet Tunku Azizah and Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during their stop at Masjid Al-Falah, which is located near Kampung Penan Muslim on Sept 10.

During the meeting, the royal couple had called her ‘anak syurga’ (child from heaven).

Tunku Azizah was also seen carrying Missclyen and cuddling her closely.